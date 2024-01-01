Hamas begins new year with "hail of rockets" on Israel

At exactly midnight, the sirens sound in Tel Aviv and many places in southern Israel. Hamas fires more than 20 rockets. Meanwhile, the Israeli army sends some of the called-up reservists home. However, this is not a sign of an imminent end to the war - on the contrary.

At the turn of the year, Hamas once again fired rockets from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel and Tel Aviv. The attacks began at exactly midnight. The Israeli military confirmed the shelling, but did not provide any information on casualties or damage. According to the newspaper "Times of Israel", the Islamist group Hamas fired more than 20 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Most of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. According to the emergency services, no injuries were initially reported as a result of the shelling.

Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a video posted on social media. The terrorist organization stated that it had used M90 rockets as a "response to the massacres of civilians carried out by Israel". Hamas had decided to "start the year 2024 with a hail of rockets on Israel", it continued.

Israel and Hamas have been at war for almost three months. On 7 October, hundreds of fighters from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization, invaded Israel and committed atrocities, mainly against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, 129 of whom are said to still be held by Hamas.

Reservists to "gather strength"

Since then, Israel has bombed tens of thousands of targets in the Gaza Strip and launched a ground offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, which cannot currently be independently verified, at least 21,822 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war. Much of the Palestinian territory lies in ruins. According to the UN Office of Emergency Relief, more than 1.9 million people are now internally displaced, i.e. around 85 percent of the population. Almost all inhabitants are dependent on food and other aid.

Meanwhile, Israel's military is adjusting its troop deployment in anticipation of prolonged fighting and allowing some reservists to temporarily return to civilian life. "The objectives of the war require a prolonged fight and we are preparing accordingly," said Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari. According to the Times of Israel, the military believes it is likely that the Gaza war will continue throughout 2024. Some of the reservists will "return to their families and their jobs" this week. This will ease the burden on Israel's economy and allow the reservists to "gather strength for the upcoming activities" in the new year.

