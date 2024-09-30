Hamas announces the demise of its chief in Lebanon

In its ongoing tussle against the radical Islamic Hamas, Israel often extends its attacks beyond the Gaza Strip, frequently striking objectives in Lebanon as well. Not long ago, a significant Hamas figure met his end in a southern Lebanese attack, as reported by the terrorist organization itself. Alongside this prominent leader, his family is said to have been wiped out.

The battle-hardened Hamas leader in Lebanon, Fatah Scharif Abu al-Amin, met his demise in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home within the Al-Bass camp, located in the southern part of Lebanon, according to the group.

As per Hamas' claim, Abu al-Amin's wife, son, and daughter were also casualties of the attack. Previously, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) had reported the loss of three of its members in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Ever since the conflict in the Gaza Strip began, Israel has consistently targeted Hamas representatives in Lebanon. Back in January, the deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Aruri, along with six other Hamas fighters, were killed in an Israeli attack in southern Beirut. In August, Hamas commander Samer al-Hadjdj succumbed to injuries sustained in an Israeli attack on the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.

The Lebanese military tends to keep its distance from the longstanding Palestinian refugee camps in the country and places responsibility for maintaining security within those camps on Palestinian groups. Over the past week, Israel has launched a series of large-scale airstrikes against targets linked to the Hezbollah militia, which is an ally of Hamas. Hezbollah's artillery attacks on Israel from Lebanon have also become more frequent in recent times, with a noticeable increase observed in the wake of the death of the longstanding Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The European Union, being a key diplomatic player in the Middle East, frequently calls for de-escalation in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Despite the European Union's efforts, the tensions between Israel and militant groups like Hamas continue to escalate, leading to attacks and retaliations.

Read also: