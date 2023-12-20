Bundesliga - Hamann criticizes BVB professionals: And Watzke and Kehl too

Dietmar Hamann heavily criticized Borussia Dortmund's stars after their meagre 1:1 draw against FSV Mainz 05 and believes their Champions League qualification is also at risk in view of their poor performance. "They won't finish in the top four the way they performed today," said the Sky pundit on Tuesday evening. The former international excluded coach Edin Terzic, who is under extreme pressure, from his criticism: "I think the coach is the poorest dog at the moment because he has been let down too often by the players."

Rather, managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Sebastian Kehl should have had a much clearer influence on the professional footballers and held them to account. "The coach was also left out in the rain somewhere. The coach was always the lone caller and he was always left alone," said Hamann (50) and added: "You have to tell the players that they earn well and play in front of 80,000 spectators every week. The players also have a responsibility and they've rarely lived up to it in the last eight weeks." In the second half against Mainz, BVB played as if they had "taken leave of their senses" and you could see that the team was "totally insecure".

Hamann would have liked Watzke or Kehl to "go there at some point and say: 'Watch out boys - that's not how it works! The coach is the poorest dog. He protected them, supported them and did everything for these players."

BVB have only been able to impress in the top flight this season, where they finished top of their group and qualified for the round of 16. In the DFB Cup, they were knocked out in the round of 16 against VfB Stuttgart. In the Bundesliga, there was only one win from the last eight games.

In the coming days, there will be an analysis of the past few weeks - with Watzke, Kehl, Terzic and BVB advisor Matthias Sammer. It remains to be seen whether the bosses will continue to stand by their coach. Terzic says he has no doubts about staying at BVB despite his team's continuing slump.

