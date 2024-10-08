Skip to content
Halloween spirit company is converting certain outlets into a Christmas-themed offshoot.

During the conclusion of the recent eerie period, certain Spirit Halloween outlets won't be shutting down permanently. Instead, the company intends to transform certain sites and maintain their operation during the festive season.

Halloween specialist retailer Spirit will transitions certain of its current outlets and inaugurates fresh ones in preparation for the celebratory period.

The retail entity is launching a grand total of 10 Spirit Christmas outlets, predominantly situated in the U.S. Northeast. These stores will be brimming with holiday-themed merchandise such as presents, ornaments, and inflatables. Furthermore, a full-sized gingerbread village and the chance to snap a photo with Santa Claus will be offered upon their launch, primarily in November, as the company has declared.

As per a representative, their aim is to cultivate a festive shopping ambiance that embodies the essence of the season, mimicking the atmosphere they establish for Halloween.

The temporary chain will consist of some repurposed Spirit Halloween stores and fresh locations. The Spirit Christmas flagship store in May’s Landing, New Jersey, will be the first to debut on October 18, with the remainder following a few weeks later.

In 2021, Spirit Halloween inaugurated an unprecedented 1,525 outlets in both the U.S. and Canada. This retail chain, a subsidiary of mall staple Spencer Gifts, generally opens around 8 weeks prior to Halloween, often in vacant storefronts, and concludes its operations shortly afterwards.

Spirit Halloween refrains from disclosing its sales figures, but the festive holiday proves to be a lucrative market in the U.S., with an estimated $11.6 billion anticipated to be spent on outfits, decorations, and various items this year, reports the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The winter holidays, on the other hand, present an even more promising venture for Spirit Halloween: Spending nationwide rose almost 4% last year to an all-time high of $964 billion, according to the NRF.

The retail entity hopes to boost its business during the winter holidays, with the Spirit Christmas outlets expected to contribute significantly to its revenue.

The success of Spirit Halloween's business strategy during Halloween has inspired the company to expand its operations into the Christmas market.

