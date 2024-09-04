- Halloween Costume Preview: Heidi Klum Unveils Herself First

About two months prior to Halloween, renowned model and TV host Heidi Klum (51) shares a sneak peek of her potential costume on Instagram. She typically unveils her final ensemble during her annual Halloween bash on October 31st, but she initiates speculation among her followers with subtle clues. "Heidi Halloween is beginning to materialize," she captioned a brief video clip showcasing a gray-white, lustrous shell that resembles armor with two openings, presumably for the legs.

This ensemble might also be intended for Tom Kaulitz (35). Klum's spouse often joins her in the elaborate transformation act. In previous years, they'vemade a grand entrance in matching costumes at the New York party.

Famous as the "Halloween Queen"

The German-born and "Germany's Next Topmodel" host gained the title "Halloween Queen." In 2023, she donned an oversized peacock outfit, accompanied by ten acrobats adorned in green, shimmery peacock feathers. A giant peacock egg was included in the performance, with Kaulitz inside the egg's white shell.

The preceding year, she portrayed a colossal worm, complete with a fishing hook rested at the end of its rounded tail. Kaulitz stepped in as a terrifying fisherman, clutching the other end of the fishing rod. Before that, Klum had transformed into a werewolf, alien, or an older version of herself.

Since 2000, the mother of four has organized a large Halloween party annually. Regrettably, her renowned horror extravaganza was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

