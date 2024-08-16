Skip to content
Halle Night of the Churches in 50 Locations

Halle celebrates an ecumenical summer festival. Around 50 churches and community houses from Halle and its surroundings are taking part. The motto is playful.

Many churches in Halle and surroundings become a stage in a summer church night.
During a grand Church Night in Halle, people are to experience and encounter the diversity of Christian faith. On Saturday, the Halle Night of Churches event aims to transform around 50 churches and community houses into inspiring venues as darkness falls, as announced by the Evangelical Church Circuit Halle-Saalkreis. The theme for the 24th Church Night is "Come play. I'm already here!" For those embarking on nocturnal pilgrimages, church will become the stage, with encounters and conversations, music, exhibitions, tours, and lectures taking center stage.

The Halle Night of Churches, established in 2001, is designed as an ecumenical summer festival. This year's edition features over a hundred events, including some in the neighboring Saalekreis.

At the Halle Night of Churches, various Christian denominations are brought together in a mixed celebration of faith. Visitors can expect a mix of activities like music, lectures, and exhibitions during the event.

