Handball Bundesliga - Halle draws against second-placed Bensheim

The handball players of SV Union Halle-Neustadt pulled off a surprise on the last matchday of the year. After a strong performance, the team from Halle-Neustadt held second-placed HSG Bensheim/Auerbach to a 20:20 (10:9) draw on Saturday. Halle-Neustadt is now three points clear of the first relegation place.

Alexandra Lundstrom (3/2) scored a seven-meter penalty 20 seconds before the end to equalize. Union goalkeeper Sara Suba held on to the point in the final second with her 22nd save. Cara Reuthal (4), Julia Niewiadomska and Helena Mikkelsen (3 each) also played a big part in the draw. Lisa Friedberger (4) and Kim Naidzinavicius (4/2) scored the most goals for Bensheim.

The home side got off to a perfect start thanks to its outstanding defensive work and led 7:3 after 20 minutes. Bensheim fought its way back to within one goal by the break and tied the scores at 11:11 in the 38th minute. However, the home side set the tone until 17:15 (52'). The HSG turned the encounter around with four goals in a row and held all the cards at 19:17 (58'). However, an energetic final spurt secured a partial victory for the team from Halle.

