Halle Berry will assume the role of "Fuzzy" Berry in her upcoming film.

Halle Berry Showcases Courage inMetamorphosis for "Never Let Go", Majorly Speaking About Her Hair. At 58, Berry Parents Her Social Media Followers with a Stunning Makeover. For her character in the thriller, Berry showcases bravery through an intense physical transformation. In the movie, Berry portrays a mother isolated in a forest cabin with her twin sons, who gradually becomes more unruly. Berry shared snippets of her transformation to Momma on Instagram, highlighting her artificial underarm hair.

On her social media posts, Berry jokingly referred to them as "Momma in the Making". In one video, she playfully teases makeup artist Norma Patton-Lowin, asking, "So, what's going on, Norma? What did you do? What did you do, Norma?" as she admires her vast underarm hair in the mirror. This hinted that Berry's underarm hair was not naturally grown but applied for the scene.

Patton-Lowin was instrumental in Berry's transformation, enhancing her appearance with corrected eyebrows, realistic tattoos, and a short blonde wig, to mention a few. "Thank you, Halle, for letting me push you to the limits for your character! It was a blast working with you and creating Momma," Patton-Lowin commented on Berry's post. Berry herself referred to Momma as "One of the Most Complex Characters I've Ever Portrayed".

Berry Consumed Live Frogs

Earlier in April, Halle Berry discussed her role in a CinemaCon speech, revealing that she employed "a bit of method acting" to get into character. She mentioned that her character in the horror film consumed "beetles and frogs - raw frogs - in the woods" and "had to skin a squirrel". Though challenging for her, it was "a massive challenge".

Luckily, no animals were harmed. According to "People", PETA confirmed that director Alexandre Aja used only realistic-looking props during the filming.

The movie "Never Let Go" was released a few days ago. In the movie, survivors of an apocalypse survive daily by fighting for their existence. Momma has set strict rules for herself and her children to live in the woods. However, one of the boys eventually loses faith in the warnings, leading to severe consequences.

