Police - Hall with mobile homes burns down in Schülp

A hall with mobile homes on a former farmstead in Schülp (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district) burned down completely on Thursday. The four mobile homes, two caravans and a mobile home standing in the hall were also destroyed, as the police reported on Thursday. The fire broke out at around 2.50 a.m. for an as yet unknown reason. The police were also unable to provide any information on the extent of the damage.

Source: www.stern.de