Agricultural business - Hall fire in Rostock district causes extensive damage

A fire in a warehouse in the Rostock district caused damage estimated by the police to be in the hundreds of thousands of Euros. The fire broke out at a dairy farm in Buchenhof on Monday night, according to the police. The fire destroyed several agricultural machines before firefighters extinguished it. No people or animals were injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The investigation by the Guestrow Criminal Police is ongoing.

