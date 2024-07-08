Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsCounty of RostockFireRostockEmergencyMecklenburg-Western PomeraniaPoliceWarehouseAgriculture

Hall fire in Rostock district causes extensive damage

The hall of a dairy farm in Buchenhof is on fire. The police are investigating why the fire broke out.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
The fire in the Rostock district caused extensive damage.
The fire in the Rostock district caused extensive damage.

Agricultural business - Hall fire in Rostock district causes extensive damage

A fire in a warehouse in the Rostock district caused damage estimated by the police to be in the hundreds of thousands of Euros. The fire broke out at a dairy farm in Buchenhof on Monday night, according to the police. The fire destroyed several agricultural machines before firefighters extinguished it. No people or animals were injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The investigation by the Guestrow Criminal Police is ongoing.

The warehouse fire occurred in the County of Rostock, which is part of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Despite the severe damage, no casualties were reported among the locals or the farm animals. The fire department managed to put out the blaze, but not before it had engulfed several farming equipment in the dairy farm's warehouse in Buchenhof. The authorities are still working to determine the exact reason behind the warehouse fire in Rostock.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public