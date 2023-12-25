Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsseniorsgermanycolorfulinternetturn of the yearstatisticsberlinyouthSociety

Half say hello and goodbye while chatting

Almost half of people in Germany say hello and goodbye when chatting with their peers. This is the result of a representative YouGov survey commissioned by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In addition to the 47 percent who write both, there are a further 27 percent who usually only greet their...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
A woman holds a smartphone with the messenger service WhatsApp open. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A woman holds a smartphone with the messenger service WhatsApp open. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Society - Half say hello and goodbye while chatting

Almost half of people in Germany say hello and goodbye when chatting with their peers. This is the result of a representative YouGov survey commissioned by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In addition to the 47 percent who write both, there are a further 27 percent who usually only greet their conversation partner. However, a smaller proportion - 18% of respondents - do not do both.

However, there appear to be some major differences depending on age: Of 18 to 24-year-olds, only 22 percent say hello and goodbye in chat. It seems to be much more common in this age group to just say hello (35%) or to write straight away (34%). Greeting and saying goodbye to each other seems to be a preference of the over-55 group (59%). Only 15 percent of this age group do not say hello or goodbye at all.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest