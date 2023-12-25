Society - Half say hello and goodbye while chatting

Almost half of people in Germany say hello and goodbye when chatting with their peers. This is the result of a representative YouGov survey commissioned by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In addition to the 47 percent who write both, there are a further 27 percent who usually only greet their conversation partner. However, a smaller proportion - 18% of respondents - do not do both.

However, there appear to be some major differences depending on age: Of 18 to 24-year-olds, only 22 percent say hello and goodbye in chat. It seems to be much more common in this age group to just say hello (35%) or to write straight away (34%). Greeting and saying goodbye to each other seems to be a preference of the over-55 group (59%). Only 15 percent of this age group do not say hello or goodbye at all.

Source: www.stern.de