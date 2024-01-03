Skip to content
Half a million euros in damage after house fire

The fire in a residential building in Freudenstadt caused damage of around 500,000 euros. One woman also suffered minor injuries, the police announced on Wednesday. The fire broke out in the basement of the apartment building on Tuesday evening.

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene.
Several residents had gone to a balcony on the second floor of the building because of the smoke. According to the police, the fire department rescued them with the help of a turntable ladder. One woman was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. According to the information provided, the apartments were initially no longer usable. The police assumed that the cause of the fire was a technical defect.

