Hailey and Justin Bieber will soon welcome their firstborn.

The couple took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing the exciting news of Hailey's pregnancy. In their posts, they showcased her growing belly with a video, together with a series of pictures of Justin capturing Hailey in an all-white lace dress. One photo even featured Justin gently touching Hailey's stomach.

This is the first child for the married couple, who've been together for six years.

Before his Instagram marriage announcement in 2018, Justin expressed his everlasting love for Hailey, writing, "Hailey, I'm soooo in love with everything about you! I'm incredibly committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you, loving you patiently and kindly."

Adding, "You are the love of my life. I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

The couple's first secret nuptials happened in 2018 at a New York City courthouse. Later, they too further celebrated their love in 2019 at a grand wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends in a luxury South Carolina resort.

Hailey shared her thoughts on Justin in a 2020 Elle interview, saying, "He's an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with."

"There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I'm lucky."

