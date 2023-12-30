Borken - Hail leads to pile-up on A31: One person dead

One person has died in an accident involving a total of 16 vehicles on the A31 near Borken. Another person was seriously injured in the accident in Münsterland, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday morning. According to current information, the extreme weather conditions with hail were the cause of the accident. However, the exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation. A police accident investigation team is currently working at the Borken freeway junction.

15 cars and a truck were involved in the accident in North Rhine-Westphalia late on Friday evening. One person died at the scene of the accident. The seriously injured person was taken to hospital. 21 other people were attended to by the fire department but were uninjured.

According to the police spokeswoman, the A31 in the direction of Emden is expected to remain closed until Saturday morning. The road towards Oberhausen will remain open. The "Borkener Zeitung" had previously reported on the accident.

Source: www.stern.de