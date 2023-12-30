Skip to content
Hail leads to pile-up on A31: 53-year-old dies

Late on Friday evening, a storm with hail showers in the Münsterland region caused a pile-up on the Auto 31. 14 vehicles were involved. One woman died.

A police patrol car parked on a street. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A 53-year-old woman has died in a pile-up on the A31 near Borken with a total of 14 vehicles involved. A 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were taken to hospital late on Friday evening with serious injuries, according to police reports. The cause of the accident was a storm with hail showers.

13 cars and a truck were involved in the pile-up. The 53-year-old woman tried to leave her car after the accident near the Borken interchange and was hit by another of the vehicles involved. She succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene of the accident. 21 other people affected by the accident were taken to the nearby village of Heiden by the fire department and cared for there.

The highway was closed in the direction of Emden for an accident investigation team and an expert assessment. The closure was to last until around 12.00 noon on Saturday. The "Borkener Zeitung" had previously reported on the accident.

