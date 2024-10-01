Hague Authority is reassessing probes relating to Lukashenko's governance

Russia intends to boost its war efforts funding by significantly escalating its military spending. As per the budget plan for 2025 published on the Russian parliament's website, defense spending alone is projected to escalate by around 30 percent to nearly 130 billion euros. Extra funds are allocated for internal security and confidential budget items related to the war in Ukraine. Together, defense and internal security account for approximately 40 percent of the total budget. The draft is yet to be approved by the parliament and signed by President Putin. In 2024, military spending had already escalated by 70 percent compared to the previous year. In contrast, Ukraine plans to spend around 60 percent of its budget on defense and security in the upcoming year, with a defense budget of approximately 48 billion euros, which is only about a third of Russia's.

18:23 American and Canadian Forces Engage Russian Aircraft Near Alaska

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) of the US and Canada reports encountering Russian military jets in the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Alaska last Monday. The ADIZ is an air traffic control zone where aircraft must identify themselves, but it is not the same as a state's airspace. Norad aircraft intercepted the Russian jets, according to US General Gregory Guillot on X. He also described the behavior of one of the Russian jets as unprofessional, posing a threat to all involved. In late July, Norad had already reported intercepting Russian and Chinese jets in the ADIZ of Alaska, with the aircraft remaining in international airspace.

17:43 Job Turbo Program for Refugees Reports Initial Success

The so-called Job Turbo program aims to help refugees with a perspective to stay in Germany find work more quickly. Chancellor Scholz considers it a success. According to him, 266,000 Ukrainian women and men were employed in Germany in July, an increase of 71,000 compared to the previous year. Additionally, 704,000 people from the main countries of origin for asylum seekers were in employment, also an increase of 71,000. Scholz attributes this increase partly to the Job Turbo program. Labor Minister Heil reports that approximately 113,000 of the 266,000 Ukrainians are employed in socially insured jobs. The program, launched by the federal government about a year ago, focuses on stronger support from job centers.

17:06 Putin Focuses on "New Russia"In a video message, Putin sets forth the main tasks for the authorities in the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine: "The most important task for all of us is to create favorable conditions for the development of these regions to ensure the security of the people. That's task number one. However, we will not postpone the solution of economic and social problems. We will do this now," Putin told the state media Tass. Two years ago, Moscow announced the annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Putin refers to these regions as "New Russia," although Moscow only controls parts of them.

16:37 Kara-Mursa: Russia Has More Political Prisoners Than in Soviet TimesOpposition figure Vladimir Kara-Mursa claims that there are more political prisoners in Putin's Russia today than at the end of the Soviet era. "There are more than 1300 known political prisoners in Putin's Russia, much more than in the last years of the entire Soviet Union," Kara-Mursa told the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. He denounced it as a "propaganda lie of Putin's that all Russians support his regime and his war," and called for action to free the imprisoned dissidents. Russian authorities arrested the Kremlin critic in April 2022 after he accused Russia of war crimes against Ukraine. In April 2023, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was released in early August as part of a prisoner exchange.

16:15 Russia Intensifies Nighttime AttacksWith the drone attacks of the previous night, it is now 33 consecutive nights that Russia has attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles – the most ever in a row. According to the Ukrainian air force, explosions and machine gun fire could be heard all night in Kyiv. The air defense fought against the drone attack for about five hours. No injuries were reported.

15:15 Baerbock Warns Against Russian Disinformation, Targets Young Vulnerable DemographicGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issues a stern warning against disinformation and attempted election interference, mainly originating from Russia. She emphasizes that the impact of disinformation campaigns is significant at the Green Party's Future Congress in Berlin. A deliberate strategy is in play, specifically aimed at influencing younger generations. Women are particularly affected, becoming frequent victims of hate and misinformation. Baerbock also points out that certain social media algorithms intentionally boost hate speech and provocative content. "We risk becoming powerless against these false news if we don't tackle this issue," she cautions.

15:01 Russia Boosts Investment, Holds Tongue on War SpendingThe Russian government introduces its draft budget for 2025 to the Russian parliament. Anticipated federal expenditure for the upcoming year is estimated to be about 400 billion euros, representing an almost 12% increase compared to 2024. Details about spending in the defense sector remain undisclosed. The finance ministry merely hints at allocating "considerable funds" for arming the armed forces, compensation payments, and supporting companies within the military-industrial complex.

14:24 Russian Judge Sentences Man to Life in Prison for Assault on Nationalist FigureA Russian court sentences the accused to life imprisonment in the trial regarding the assault on nationalist Russian writer Sachar Prilepin. Originating from the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region, the man reportedly served previously on the side of Russia-backed separatists. Prilepin is a staunch supporter of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and sustained injuries in the bomb attack in May 2023 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, resulting in his driver's death.

13:51 Russia Plans to Conscript 133,000 Soldiers This FallStarting from tomorrow and continuing until the end of the year, Russia aims to enlist 133,000 individuals for military service, according to Ukrainian media sources. President Putin endorsed a fall conscription campaign through a corresponding decree. Men aged 18 to 30 who are not serving as reservists are targeted. In return, soldiers who have completed their service obligations will be released from military duty.

13:14 Ukraine Confirms Casualties from Russian Aerial AttacksRussian drone attacks have caused one fatality and multiple injuries, as per Ukrainian reports. In Kupjansk, the Kharkiv region, a man lost his life, and three individuals aged between 53 and 72 suffered injuries in Kherson, the state-run Ukrainian news agency revealed, citing local authorities.

12:36 Russia Claims Control of Additional Village in Donetsk RegionRussian military forces are reported to have taken control of another location in eastern Ukraine, according to the defense ministry in Moscow. Russian units are actively operating in the village of Nelepowka, which is in the Donetsk region, using its Russian name. In this particular sector, Ukraine had recently reported territorial gains. The Russian troops have been consistently progressing against the Ukrainian forces, which are outnumbered and under-equipped, for several months now. Nelepowka is situated approximately five kilometers south of Torezk, a city under Ukrainian control but that has been under recurring Russian fire for weeks. Russian soldiers are also gradually advancing towards Pokrovsk, a strategically vital city for the Ukrainian army.

11:55 Partisans Declare Explosion on Russian Supply LineThe military resistance movement called Atesh is reported to have blown up the railway track used to supply Russian troops with equipment and ammunition in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform references a Telegram post by the partisan group, which constitutes Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian anti-war activists. Atesh was established on the Crimean Peninsula two years ago.

11:26 Munz: Russians Skeptical of Anti-Corruption CampaignIn line with the present draft of the Russian state budget, 40% of funding will be allocated to the defense sector for the following year. Simultaneously, an anti-corruption campaign is underway within the responsible ministry due to the passing of coup leader Yevgeni Prigoshin. However, as reported by ntv journalist Rainer Munz from Moscow, the Russian public remains unconvinced by this campaign.

11:01 American Citizen Faces Prison Time for Supporting UkraineAmerican citizen Stephen Hubbard is charged with mercenary activity in a Russian court. He admitted to receiving compensation to fight for Ukraine against Russia, as per the British "Guardian," citing the Russian state news agency RIA. If convicted, Hubbard, aged 72, faces a possible sentence of 7 to 15 years in prison.

10:20 Kyiv Suffers Damage from Drone Attacks, No CasualtiesA massive drone assault on Kyiv overnight caused a residential building to catch fire and caused damage, according to local authorities, as reported by the Ukrainska Pravda portal. No casualties were recorded. Debris from downed drones sparked fires in five different districts within the region, according to the report. Ukrainian forces were able to bring down all the drones.

08:46 Ukraine Swaps Wuhledar Commander Due to Promotion and Experience TransferColonel Ivan Winnik, commander of the 72nd Independent Mechanized Brigade in Ukraine, which has been safeguarding the disputed city of Wuhledar for over two years, has been reassigned. As reported by Kyiv Independent, this decision was made by the North Operations Command, and the reason given is a promotion and the transfer of combat experience. At this point, it's unclear who will take over from Winnik. During Winnik's command, the brigade successfully defended the city for more than two years. Military experts in Ukraine are worried that Russian units might soon seize the small town in the southern sector of the Donbass.

08:04 Fire Erupts at Critical Infrastructure in Mykolaiv RegionA critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region has experienced a fire following a Russian drone attack, as per the Ukrainska Pravda portal. Citing the head of the regional military administration, the exact facility under attack is yet to be identified.

07:24 Kyiv Fends Off Nighttime Assault by RussiansThe Russian attack on Kyiv lasted over five hours last night, but all drones were intercepted, according to Ukraininform, a state news agency, citing the regional military administration. This operation was carried out in multiple waves from various directions.

06:44 Russia Introduces Unconventional Prisoner Release PolicyRussia is implementing a new law that allows authorities to exempt individuals from criminal responsibility if they sign a military contract with the Ministry of Defense. Prisoners in regions such as Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and the illegally annexed Crimea have been granted this opportunity, according to Russian opposition media and the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky Highlights Daily Russian AggressionUkraine continues to endure relentless attacks from Russia, with around 100 guided bombs being used daily, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address. Recently, Russian air assaults injured 14 people in the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia, and guided bombs were launched at Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy. Zelensky described this as "Russia's daily terror," emphasizing the need for enhanced long-range attack capabilities for Ukraine, improved air defense, and stronger sanctions against Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff Worried About WuhledarNew Russian attacks on Ukrainian defense lines in the Donbass region are being reported. Thirteen attacks were repelled near Pokrovsk, and 17 Russian troop advances were stopped near Kurachove, as per the Ukrainian General Staff. Intense fighting is taking place around Wuhledar, a contested small town in the southern sector of the Donbass that has been under dispute for over two years. There is a concern that Russian units may soon seize the town.

04:46 Kyiv Experiences Another Night of Drone StrikesMultiple Russian drone attacks have targeted Kyiv during the night, as reported by the Ukrainian military. Air defense units have been active for hours, repelling multiple waves of attacks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko made the announcement through Telegram, with eyewitnesses reporting explosions and damaged objects in the sky. There have been no immediate reports of damages or casualties as a result of the latest attacks. Air alerts are currently active in Kyiv, the surroundings, and eastern Ukraine.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Lobbies for U.S. Policy Change Regarding RussiaThe influential Helsinki Commission has urged the United States to shift its post-Cold War approach towards Russia, viewing Moscow as an enduring threat to global security. The Hill newspaper reports that this recommendation calls for a revaluation of the U.S.'s approach to Russia, similar to the way China has been assessed. This proposal goes against the commitments of the Biden administration towards Ukraine and contradicts the positions of Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress, who stress the importance of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

02:49 Kyiv Under Attack by Russian DronesThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has been targeted by Russian drone attacks, as confirmed by the Ukrainian military. Air defense units are mobilized to counter the assault. Witnesses report hearing several loud explosions and damaged objects in the sky, indicating the use of air defense systems. Along with Kyiv and its surrounding areas, air alerts are currently in effect throughout eastern Ukraine.

01:40 Moldova's Election Campaign Warns Against "Criminals"

A prominent government official in Moldova has urged citizens to steer clear of "con artists, migrants, and robbers" following a statement from an exiled pro-Russian businessman promising financial incentives for voting against joining the European Union in a referendum. The call to action from Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu underscores the escalating chaos in the electoral race for the October 20 presidential election, where the incumbent, pro-Europe Maia Sandu, is vying for a second term.

00:14 Russia: Ukrainian Forces Target Power Substation Near Nuclear PlantAccording to the administration of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian troops have once again attacked a nearby power substation, destroying a transformer. The NPP administration announced this via Telegram, detailing that an artillery blast hit the transformer at the "Raduga" substation in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. A photo was also shared depicting smoke rising from the building's rooftop. Authorities reported that the power supply to Enerhodar remained uninterrupted. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with six reactors, is the largest in Europe. It was invaded by Russian forces at the onset of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both sides routinely accuse each other of launching or planning attacks on the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Uncertain About Putin's Nuclear Threats: "He Loves His Life"In an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses uncertainty concerning the persistent nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin, Zelenskyy suggests, has a personal fear of using nuclear weapons due to his fondness for life, making it unlikely to personnel such attacks. "Nobody can predict his intentions," Zelenskyy acknowledges, "He could use nuclear weapons against any country at any moment - or not. But I don't think so."

22:10 FPÖ's Position on Ukraine War and RussiaThe Austrian parliamentary election has resulted in a significant shift within the political landscape. The right-wing FPÖ is celebrating a historic win, with 28.7 percent support per projections. The right-wing populist party has taken a harsh stance against the EU in their election platform, despite the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, as they advocate for a benevolent approach towards Russia and do not view Austria's reliance on Russian gas as problematic. The Austria-Russia gas contract was extended to 2040 in 2018 and stipulates large gas purchases as well as payment for gas deliveries, even in the absence of supply. Between January and May 2024, more than 90% of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian Premier Journeys to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is set to travel to Tehran for a meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian as tensions rise in the Middle East. The meeting is slated for Monday, Russian authorities confirmed. In addition to meeting with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref, Mishustin will discuss the entirety of Russian-Iranian cooperation in fields such as trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid in Tehran. The West accuses Iran of supplying drones and missiles to the Russian military for their operation in Ukraine. Iran denies such accusations.

