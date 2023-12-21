Skip to content
Haddish rejects accusations of drunk driving

The actress is arrested in November. The police suspected her of drunk driving. Tiffany Haddish now denies these accusations.

US comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish (44, "Girls Trip") has denied allegations of drunk driving. She pleaded "not guilty" through her lawyers in court in Los Angeles, US media reported. According to the entertainment portal "Us Weekly", the next hearing in the case is due to take place in mid-February.

Haddish was arrested at the end of November in Beverly Hills, California, on suspicion of drunk driving. According to TMZ.com, Haddish was not involved in an accident. She was found asleep at the wheel of her stationary car with the engine running in the middle of a road, it said. The comedian had previously performed at a comedy club in West Hollywood.

Haddish was involved in a similar incident in January 2022. Back then, the police in Atlanta (US state of Georgia) were alerted that a female driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. Haddish was temporarily taken into custody.

Haddish is known for film comedies such as "Girls Trip" (2017), "Lady Business" (2020) and "The Haunted Mansion" (2023). She also starred in the series "The Afterparty" on the streaming service Apple+.

Source: www.stern.de

