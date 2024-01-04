Habeck welcomes reduction in CO2 emissions in Germany

Solar expansion is "going through the roof" and the number of wind permits is also rising sharply, said Habeck. Accordingly, less coal is now being burned. He referred to calculations by the Agora Energiewende think tank, according to which CO2 emissions fell significantly last year to 673 million tons.

However, Habeck expressed concern about the decline in production in the German economy. "Of course, without question, we produced too little last year and the economy was too weak," said the minister.

However, Habeck contradicted claims that the progress made in reducing CO2 emissions would be undone if the German economy improved again. "The economy itself is fully on the climate protection path." It is possible to produce well and still save energy, emphasized the Green politician.

However, he called for more money to be spent on the climate-friendly restructuring of the economy. Habeck therefore criticized the design of the debt brake in the Basic Law in its current form. This dates back to a time when the USA had not yet launched any subsidy programs, Russian gas was available and China was still the "friendly workbench".

"We have tied our hands behind our backs a bit and are now in a boxing match," criticized Habeck. Germany must now do everything it can to ensure that the industry is not "lured away or subsidized away".

According to preliminary calculations by Agora Energiewende, greenhouse gas emissions in Germany last year were 46 percent lower than in 1990, the lowest they have been since the 1950s. The 2022 annual target for CO2 emissions of 722 million tons was exceeded. However, the climate targets were once again missed in the areas of transport and buildings.

Source: www.stern.de