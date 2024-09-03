- Habeck suggests that over 130 conversion platform necessities exist in Europe.

As per the comments of Germany's Economic Minister Robert Habeck (from the Greens), Europe requires over 130 converter stations, each capable of handling 2 gigawatts, by the year 2050. Globally, the manufacturing capabilities for such colossal platforms are quite scant, Habeck shared during his video address at the launch of the SMM trade fair, focusing on shipbuilding, machinery, and marine tech in Hamburg. He further mentioned that the energy sector would remain a significant market segment for the maritime industry, and shipyards would be instrumental in the energy transition, especially in constructing these massive platforms.

These multi-billion-dollar, extensive facilities are referred to as converter platforms. They are critical as wind farms commonly produce alternating current. Converters transform this alternating current into direct current, ensuring energy-efficient transportation. As per industry experts, numerous German shipyards have taken proactive steps to gear up for building these platforms.

