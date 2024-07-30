Habeck is showing hundreds of hate messages

At the start of the year, enraged farmers prevented Robert Habeck from leaving a ferry. Online, the Vice-Chancellor is also facing a wave of hate. Alongside specialized law firms and the organization HateAid, Habeck is fighting back.

Since April 2023, according to a report, Economics Minister Robert Habeck has filed hundreds of complaints about so-called hate messages. More than 700 complaints were submitted via the ministry and Habeck's parliamentary office, the "World" reports. The Green politician is working with specialized law firms and the organization HateAid.

Among the reported messages are concrete threats of violence. According to the "World", Habeck's security level has been increased. A spokesperson for the ministry declined to confirm this. They stated that they do not comment on security aspects in general.

"Atmosphere of Fear"

In the proceedings, Habeck is reportedly pushing for the deletion of legally relevant comments, the signing of a cease-and-desist declaration, and the payment of damages. Any payments made by the Vice-Chancellor will be donated in full to a non-profit organization, according to the report.

Hate poisons political discourse, Habeck says himself in the newspaper. "It's meant to intimidate and creates an atmosphere of fear." In a hateful world, no one ends up addressing problems or making suggestions. We must not allow this coarsening to become the norm.

Attacks are increasing

At the start of the year, enraged farmers prevented the Vice-Chancellor from leaving a ferry upon his return from a private trip to the Hallig Hooge. According to the ferry company, the ship was almost stormed. The protests were due to planned cuts to agricultural subsidies.

Other politicians have also been targeted by attacks in recent months. In May, the Dresden SPD politician Matthias Ecke was brutally beaten during the European election campaign.

The increasing attacks on politicians, such as the incident with Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck being prevented from leaving a ferry, have led to a wave of hate online. Habeck and other politicians, like Matthias Ecke who was brutally attacked, are working with organizations like HateAid and legal firms to combat these attacks and seek justice.

Read also: