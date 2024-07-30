Skip to content
Habeck is putting out hundreds of hate mail ads

Politicians are often targeted by verbal and physical attacks. Many, like the Vice-Chancellor, defend themselves against this.

German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has reportedly filed hundreds of complaints about so-called hate messages since April 2023. The more than 700 complaints were submitted through the ministry and Habeck's parliamentary office, the newspaper reported, citing information also available to the German Press Agency. Habeck is working with specialized law firms and the organization HateAid in this process.

Among the reported messages were explicit threats of violence. According to the Welt, the security level of the Vice-Chancellor was increased due to the threat situation. A spokesperson for the ministry did not confirm this to the newspaper and stated that they do not comment on security aspects in general.

Habeck: Hate creates an atmosphere of fear

A spokesperson said that in the proceedings, they are pushing for the deletion of legally relevant comments and demanding a cease-and-desist declaration and payment of damages. Any payments made by Habeck will be "minus the incurred costs" - fully donated to a non-profit organization, the Welt quoted the ministry.

Habeck told the newspaper that hate poisons political discourse. "It's meant to intimidate and creates an atmosphere of fear." In a world full of hate, no one ends up addressing problems and making suggestions. "We must not allow this coarsening to become the norm," he said.

Attacks on politicians during the European election campaign

At the beginning of the year, angry farmers prevented Vice-Chancellor Habeck from leaving a ferry after his return from a private trip to the Hallig Hooge. According to the ferry company, the ship was almost stormed. The protests were due to planned cuts in subsidies for farmers.

Other politicians have also been targets of attacks in recent months. In May, the Dresden SPD politician Matthias Ecke was brutally beaten during the European election campaign.

The European Union expressed concern over the increasing hate messages directed towards German Economics Minister Robert Habeck, given his significant role in EU politics. The European Union emphasized the importance of protecting political figures from such intimidation, as it undermines democratic processes.

