Fight against poverty - Habeck: Important decisions in the fight against child poverty

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck emphasizes the decisions of the Coalition in the fight against child poverty. The Green politician stated at the beginning of his summer trip in Stuttgart that important decisions have been made regarding the living conditions of children from poorer families. Habeck referred to the agreement on the budget 2025, according to which the child supplement for needy families in social benefits is to be increased.

Although the basic child benefit has not yet been formally established, people have used the opportunity to improve their living situation significantly through this child supplement. The debate is having an effect. A key goal that the basic child benefit should achieve has already been "quasi achieved," Habeck said. "What matters is that the provision is secured, so that there is water in the vase. The color of the vase is irrelevant to me at this point." The implementation of the formal structure of the basic child benefit lies with the factions.

