Habeck: I would not decline obligatory military duty presently

Green politician Robert Habeck, currently serving as Vice-Chancellor, wouldn't reject military service in today's world. While he maintains his stance from the past, he expressed doubts in a Funke Mediengruppe podcast, mentioning, "I'm uncertain if I'd do it in a different situation today, or perhaps not at all." Habeck served his alternative service from 1989 to 1991 at the Hamburg Spastiker Verband (now known as Leben mit Behinderung Hamburg).

During the late Cold War era, Habeck viewed additional weaponry as a hazard to peace. In a recent statement, he highlighted, "We now have a hot war in Europe," and peace cannot be established by submitting to Putin's demands.

The Greens still uphold peace as a party principle, Habeck acknowledged, but the criteria for peace have shifted. In the 80s, a lower number of weapons helped foster peace; however, Habeck now advises, "Today, we must reassess that perspective." He added, "A deeply rooted pacifist stance may not be feasible in our current world, and that's a harsh, bitter truth."

Habeck: Revise party platform

Habeck supports revising the Greens' platform, which continues to reject armament deliveries to conflict zones and crisis regions. These principles hold significance, he admits, "However, when reality evolves, the worst response a party can give is to say, 'But we decided otherwise in our founding manifesto twelve years ago.'" Habeck hinted that the opposition to arms deliveries may not feature in the Greens' federal election platform.

Habeck is strongly tipped to be the Green chancellor candidate for the upcoming federal election. He has expressed interest, but as of yet, he has not been formally endorsed. The discussion regarding the chancellor candidate is expected to take place at the federal party conference, scheduled to take place from November 15 to 17 in Wiesbaden.

Following Habeck's suggestion to revise the Greens' platform, the attack on Ukraine has underscored the need for change. In light of this escalating conflict, Habeck argued, "Our party principles must evolve to meet the realities on the ground, and we cannot stick to outdated stances when it comes to supporting peace and stability internationally."

Read also: