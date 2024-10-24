Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe attack on Ukraine

Habeck: I would not decline obligatory military duty presently

Advocating for Peaceful Approaches in Isolation

 and  Katherine Bradley
2 min read

Habeck: I would not decline obligatory military duty presently

Green politician Robert Habeck, currently serving as Vice-Chancellor, wouldn't reject military service in today's world. While he maintains his stance from the past, he expressed doubts in a Funke Mediengruppe podcast, mentioning, "I'm uncertain if I'd do it in a different situation today, or perhaps not at all." Habeck served his alternative service from 1989 to 1991 at the Hamburg Spastiker Verband (now known as Leben mit Behinderung Hamburg).

During the late Cold War era, Habeck viewed additional weaponry as a hazard to peace. In a recent statement, he highlighted, "We now have a hot war in Europe," and peace cannot be established by submitting to Putin's demands.

The Greens still uphold peace as a party principle, Habeck acknowledged, but the criteria for peace have shifted. In the 80s, a lower number of weapons helped foster peace; however, Habeck now advises, "Today, we must reassess that perspective." He added, "A deeply rooted pacifist stance may not be feasible in our current world, and that's a harsh, bitter truth."

Habeck: Revise party platform

Habeck supports revising the Greens' platform, which continues to reject armament deliveries to conflict zones and crisis regions. These principles hold significance, he admits, "However, when reality evolves, the worst response a party can give is to say, 'But we decided otherwise in our founding manifesto twelve years ago.'" Habeck hinted that the opposition to arms deliveries may not feature in the Greens' federal election platform.

Habeck is strongly tipped to be the Green chancellor candidate for the upcoming federal election. He has expressed interest, but as of yet, he has not been formally endorsed. The discussion regarding the chancellor candidate is expected to take place at the federal party conference, scheduled to take place from November 15 to 17 in Wiesbaden.

Following Habeck's suggestion to revise the Greens' platform, the attack on Ukraine has underscored the need for change. In light of this escalating conflict, Habeck argued, "Our party principles must evolve to meet the realities on the ground, and we cannot stick to outdated stances when it comes to supporting peace and stability internationally."

Read also:

Comments

Related

Which German corporations express apprehension towards Trump in the Oval Office, as suggested by...
Politics

Industrial entities in Germany anticipate potential unfavorable repercussions should Trump secure victory.

Industrial entities in Germany anticipate potential unfavorable repercussions should Trump secure victory. Numerous German industrial organizations express apprehension about potential drawbacks to their operations if Donald Trump gets elected as the US President in November. The Ifo Institute in Munich found that 44% of these companies share this apprehension. In

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
The pivotal role of the self-reliant innovator in technological advancements stretches even deeper...
Politics

The decreasing influence of independent innovators in driving technological advancements continues to grow.

The decreasing influence of independent innovators in driving technological advancements continues to grow. In today's advanced tech landscape, the impact of autonomous inventors on technological progress has been waning. Last year, independent tinkerers contributed 1,835 fresh technological innovations to the German Patent and Trademark Office, as revealed

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
In 2023, the coalition administration sanctioned arm shipments valued at approximately €326.5...
Politics

The Administration at the Federal level persists in issuing authorizations for weapon deliveries to Israel

The Administration at the Federal level persists in issuing authorizations for weapon deliveries to Israel The German administration has broadened its authorizations for weapons export to Israel, exceeding earlier disclosed figures. Since August, the Foreign Office has green-lit the export of military equipment valued at 94.05 million euros to

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

Which German corporations express apprehension towards Trump in the Oval Office, as suggested by...
Politics

Industrial entities in Germany anticipate potential unfavorable repercussions should Trump secure victory.

Industrial entities in Germany anticipate potential unfavorable repercussions should Trump secure victory. Numerous German industrial organizations express apprehension about potential drawbacks to their operations if Donald Trump gets elected as the US President in November. The Ifo Institute in Munich found that 44% of these companies share this apprehension. In

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public