Habeck encourages applications for social aid utilizing the "Germany Application"

People who rely on social assistance are all too familiar with the lengthy application process and the anxiety it brings. Habeck is now planning a minor uprising: He intends to make the entire process not only faster but also more straightforward through a mobile app.

Green Party's Economy Minister Robert Habeck thinks a "Germany Fund" is essential to enhance economic prosperity in the nation. In line with this, he's contemplating the creation of a new "Germany App" that, as per the paper "Update for the Economy - Suggestions for a Modernization Agenda" from the ministry, which can be accessed on ntv.de, aims to "simplify life for businesses and citizens and boost productivity."

Habeck sees a pressing need for digital transformation in both the private sector and public administration. Embracing modern processes could provide the chance to "coordinate services effectively," as mentioned in the 14-page document, which Habeck plans to elaborate further later today. The "Germany App" is also proposed to act as the "primary digital platform," enabling, for instance, "direct application for all social benefits." For beneficiaries of these benefits, numerous administrative obstacles would be significantly reduced. Currently, they need to visit different locations within the municipality for unemployment aid, housing aid, and parental aid. At long last, the once-only principle, agreed upon in the 2021 coalition agreement, would be enacted: Users would only need to upload the necessary documents for the applications once in the app, and various authorities would then have access to them. It should become the "norm, not the exception," for this to work effectively. Substantial time savings are anticipated during the application process.

For digital transformation within the "Germany Fund," the Federation of German Industries (BDI) estimates that approximately 60 billion euros in investments will be required over the next five years, as mentioned in the paper. The ministry has yet to specify what portion the "Germany App" would account for in this.

