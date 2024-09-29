Skip to content
Habeck commends the swift restoration of the Greens' presence.

Green party members swiftly and uncontestedly establish their positions, asserts Economics Minister Habeck.

Habeck's Spirits Soared Even After the Green Party Board Resigned. He Commended Lang and Nouripour's Work and Reiterated the Importance of Swift Party Restructuring.

In an interview with RTL/ntv during the Bits & Pretzels festival in Munich, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck expressed his confidence in the Greens' trajectory, despite recent resignations in the party's youth wing and leadership turmoil.

Habeck praised Nouripour and Lang's efforts in providing some respite in a tough post-election climate for the party. He further commended the swiftness with which two new leaders, Franziska Brantner and Felix Banaszak, stepped up to lead the party and reorganize the youth wing, causing poll numbers to improve again.

Regarding the reorganization, Habeck expressed satisfaction with the speed and harmony of the process, commenting, "It's terrific that the party is sorting itself out so quickly without much controversy." He anticipated further changes at different levels.

On the potential divide between the Green Youth and the rest of the party, Habeck had a more nuanced view. He acknowledged that young and first-time voters had deserted the Greens, but stressed that the core of their youth organization would remain intact and many members would continue to participate. He saw this as an opportunity for introspection and improvement: "We need to examine ourselves at all levels to determine if we're doing everything right and how we can do better."

The Green Party's Commission was instrumental in facilitating the swift reorganization of the party, as acknowledged by Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck. Habeck also highlighted the significance of the Commission's role in ensuring harmony during this process, thereby helping to mitigate any potential controversy.

