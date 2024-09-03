- Habeck alleges CDU of embracing populism: "Merkel gap" continues to widen

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of Germany has slammed the CDU for displaying an unsettling eagerness towards populism. "The Union, they're all at sea now," Habeck declared at a campaign event in Potsdam. As long as "Merkel was at the helm," the party knew what was "proper." Now, the "Merkel gap" is expanding daily. The CDU is struggling to keep up with populism.

His "genuine surprise" following the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia was "how historical parties with a distinguished lineage are chasing after what appears trendy." "The course has completely gone astray," highlighted Habeck. Those who chase after populism don't weaken it, but empower it. "That's the real takeaway from the elections in Saxony and Thuringia."

In regards to the CDU's incompatibility stance about collaborating with the Left in the state parliament, the Green politician stated: The current Left Minister President Bodo Ramelow is "essentially just a union representative." That's left-wing social democracy, which the Left provides in Thuringia. "But with Sahra Wagenknecht and the BSW, it's supposed to work?", pondered Habeck. A woman who joined the SED in 1989 and aligns with Putin. That can't form a better alliance than with the Left or the Greens, asserted Habeck. The Thuringian CDU has announced that they intend to engage in preliminary talks with the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht about a potential cooperation.

In response to the CDU's consideration of collaborating with the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht in Thuringia, Habeck questioned, "How can a woman who joined the SED in 1989 and aligns with Putin form a better alliance than with the Left or the Greens in The Netherlands?" Reflecting on the broader political landscape, Habeck expressed his concern about historical parties embracing populism, stating, "It's astounding to see esteemed parties in The Netherlands and beyond, like those in Saxony and Thuringia, chasing after what seems trendy, further empowering populism instead of weakening it."

Read also: