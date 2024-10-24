Haaland's astonishing combination of karate moves and hacking skills in pursuit of goals leaves his teammates in awe.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic salutes: In an awe-inspiring display, Erling Haaland notches a breathtaking scissor-kick goal and an acrobatic overhead kick, producing a spectacular highlight in Manchester City's dominating victory over Sparta Prague.

An exceptional strike and a flawless finish resulted in Manchester City's second victory in the Champions League, credited to superstar Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker expertly executed an airborne heel flick to nestle the ball into the net for the interim 2:0 (58th minute) against Sparta Prague. Even teammates Bernardo Silva and Nathan Aké were left in amazement, covering their heads in disbelief before rushing to him.

Haaland also contributed to the 4:0 (68th) against the Czech side. His skilled play involving Rico, Lewis, Phil Foden, and Matheus Nunes culminated in a well-executed finish. Foden had already put England's champions in the lead with a goal three minutes into the game. John Stones (64th) and Matheus Nunes (88th, penalty) also scored for Manchester City.

Lille downs Atletico

Unexpectedly, Atletico Madrid succumbed 1:3 (1:0) against OSC Lille. A goal by Argentina's World Cup winner Julian Alvarez (8th) could not save the Spanish side. Edon Zhegrova (61st) and Jonathan David (74th, penalty, 89th) turned the tide. Lille had previously defeated Real Madrid 1:0 in their second game.

Benfica Lisbon faced a 1:3 (0:2) defeat at the hands of Feyenoord Rotterdam before their next Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich on November 6.

Thuram snatches victory for Inter

Inter Milan snatched a 1:0 (0:0) victory over winless Young Boys Bern in the closing stages, thanks to former Bundesliga player Marko Arnautovic's missed penalty (48th). Marcus Thuram, a former Gladbach player, scored the decisive goal in stoppage time (90+3).

Atalanta Bergamo struggled to break the deadlock against Celtic Glasgow, ending in a 0:0 draw. They will face VfB Stuttgart in their subsequent game. RB Salzburg remains goalless and pointless after a 0:2 (0:0) loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan's rivals, AC Milan, are also in action in the Champions League as they take on Red Bull Salzburg.

