Haaland sets a 90-year-old scoring milestone in motion and enters fatherhood

Erling Haaland is relentless. He's tearing up the record books in European football. Not many can keep track of the records he's already shattered. Recently, he netted his 100th goal in his 105th match for Manchester City, a feat achieved only by the ageless Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2011 at Real Madrid.

This Thursday night, Haaland was setting his sights on another record. And honestly, it was just a matter of time. Thanks to his double against Slovenia (3-0) in the Nations League, he is now Norway's all-time top scorer. With his 33rd and 34th goals in the national team, he surpassed Jórgen Juve, who scored 33 goals in the 1930s, mostly while at Lyn Oslo, but also making appearances for Swiss club FC Basel, primarily as a striker.

"It's big. It's historic. I'm happy. It's a fantastic record," Haaland said. But his evening was more than just about breaking records. He had something else to share with the world. After his latest footballing masterclass, he uploaded a picture of himself on social media, with a ball hidden under his shirt, suggesting a baby bump. He also sucked on his thumb and tagged a baby and the word "soon" with emojis.

"It's fantastic for Erling. I'm really happy for him. This is a big day for him. Becoming a father is probably even more significant for him than becoming the top scorer," said teammate Morten Thorsby, who played for Union Berlin but didn't quite cut it there. The same goes for Alexander Sórloth, who struggled at RB Leipzig and now plays for Atlético Madrid. He scored Norway's third goal against Slovenia, of course, all set up by Haaland.

In the Nations League, Norway leads Group 3 in League B with seven points. On Sunday (20:45 CET, live ticker at ntv.de), Haaland's team will face Ralf Rangnick's Austrians in Linz. The Austrian national team got their first win of the season on Thursday, 4-0 against Kazakhstan.

