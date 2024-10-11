Haaland breaks an age-old scoring milestone and welcomes parenthood

Erling Haaland is relentless in his pursuit of footballing excellence. He's tearing through the record books, leaving a trail of broken records behind him. Not many are aware of the milestones he's already achieved. Recently, he netted his 100th goal in just his 105th game for Manchester City, a feat only Cristiano Ronaldo had previously accomplished.

On this particular Thursday evening, Haaland was on a mission once more. And let's be honest, it wasn't a surprise that he was about to shatter another record. With his brace against Slovenia in the Nations League (3-0), he became the top scorer for his country. With his 33rd and 34th goals, he surpassed Jørgen Juve's 33-goal record from the 1930s. Juve spent most of his career at Lyn Oslo but also had stints with FC Basel, where he predominantly played as a striker.

"It's big, historic. I'm happy. It's a fantastic record," said Haaland. But the night held more than just records. He had a significant announcement to share with the world. After his heroics on the pitch, he posted a picture of himself on social media, with a soccer ball seemingly tucked under his shirt, suggesting a baby bump. He also had his left thumb in his mouth and used emojis for a baby and the word "soon".

"He's going to be an amazing father," said his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen, grinning, as she spoke to Norwegian newspaper "Dagbladet" outside the Oslo stadium. Haaland hadn't informed his teammates about his impending fatherhood. "No, we found out through the picture on social media. He's pretty good at keeping secrets like that," said midfielder Morten Thorsby, sharing the amusement in the locker room. "Erling was lying on the massage table. There were congratulations. Everyone found out at the same time."

"It's fantastic for Erling. I'm thrilled for him. For him, it's a big day. It's incredibly fun, and becoming a father is probably even more exciting for him than breaking the scoring record," said Thorsby, who recently played for Union Berlin but wasn't available to celebrate. The same goes for Alexander Sørloth, who failed to make it at RB Leipzig and now plays for Atlético Madrid. He set up Haaland's third goal against Slovenia and captained the team in Oslo for the first time, fittingly for the special occasion.

Norway currently tops Group 3 in League B with 7 points. Haaland and his team will face Ralf Rangnick's Austrians in Linz on Sunday (20:45 CET). The Austrian national team bagged their first win of the season on Thursday, beating Kazakhstan 4-0.

