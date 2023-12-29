Skip to content
Gynecology department at Dillenburg clinic has to close

The gynecology department of the Dill clinics in Dillenburg in central Hessen will have to close at the end of the year. On January 1, the Ministry of Social Affairs withdrew the gynaecology department's operating license due to a shortage of doctors, said a spokeswoman for the Dill clinics on...

A nurse walks across the corridor in an intensive care unit. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The gynecology department of the Dill clinics in Dillenburg in central Hesse will have to close at the end of the year. On January 1, the Ministry of Social Affairs withdrew the gynaecology department's operating license due to a shortage of doctors, said a spokeswoman for the Dill clinics on Friday. "There should be three attending physicians, and we have two." Despite an intensive search, no third doctor had been found. Other media had previously reported on the closure.

The gynecology department in Dillenburg is purely an inpatient department where doctors work alongside their practice. The clinic's spokeswoman confirmed reports that a search for new specialist staff with a headhunter was unsuccessful.

Patients in the region now have a much longer journey to the nearest clinic with a gynecological department and have to travel to Siegen, Wetzlar, Giessen or Marburg.

Just a year ago, the maternity ward at the clinic in Dillenburg also had to close due to a shortage of doctors. There had been criticism of this and protests. In the previous decade, over a dozen hospital maternity wards in Hesse had been forced to close due to a lack of staff or for cost reasons.

