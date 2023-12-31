Guys, leave the church in the Bavarian village

A blogger's accusations against Monika Gruber have turned into a petty, vicious dispute that stands for the division and disinhibition of society. It is important that books like the cabaret artist's are published because they pick up people who have nothing to do with Böhmermann.

In May, Monika Gruber received a pin with the official title: "Medal for special services to Bavaria in Europe and the world". She herself took it with humor. "I'm not exactly sure what for," explained the cabaret artist - a gap in her knowledge that she probably shares with many millions of Bavarians and other Germans. Her guess: because of her appearances in Switzerland, South Tyrol and Austria, she "slipped in there as a humorous representative - probably also because of the women's quota". At least that's what she told "München.tv".

The broadcaster asked Melanie Huml, then Bavarian Minister of State for European Affairs, about the motive for the award. The CSU politician could hardly say: "Anyone who makes jokes about 'deluded woke activists' and 'gender madness' enhances Bavaria's reputation around the globe. Besides, state elections are coming up soon and we'd better not mess with Ms. Gruber." That would have caused a shitstorm. So Huml explained in the very best "Heute-Show" political German: the honoree is "someone who is also very committed in her cabaret and always deals with the events that are currently happening in the world".

The award and the statements proved it: Politics and satire cannot always be kept apart. And that is why their representatives are now judged by the same standards and divided into black and white: good and evil. Gruber knows this; cabaret artists thrive on exaggeration. In the meantime, however, she has become a border crosser between politics and satire. In Erding, the Bavarian organized the "very first demonstration in my life" under the slogan "Stop the heating ideology" - which corresponded to crude AfD rhetoric. Hubert Aiwanger, leader of the Free Voters, called on a "silent majority" to "take back democracy". Aiwanger, mind you, not Gruber.

No more fun

Nevertheless, the fun was over from then on. The cabaret artist was labeled "controversial" and "right-wing" - as we know from the debates about her colleagues Lisa Eckhart and Dieter Nuhr. It didn't matter that Gruber distanced herself from global warming deniers, called for a "climate policy with reason, prudence and transparency", declared the AfD to be unwelcome at her demonstration and called for people to stop whistling at Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder and listen to him: "A little more respect please, gell."

The verdict was passed immediately. Der Spiegel called the woman a "charming agitator" and accused her of "hatred" towards the Greens, which is a blatant accusation when you realize what deep-seated contempt for whoever or whatever can do. Gruber's jokes are sometimes flat, vulgar, sometimes silly, sometimes stupid, then again funny and entertaining. Lisa Eckhart's fine blade is not her thing. Gruber feels comfortable with a wooden mallet. And she has a gift that large sections of the population - on both the left and the right - are increasingly lacking: she can laugh at herself.

While Eckhart presents herself on stage as an artificial figure and leaves the public wondering how serious she is about all the nasty things she says about women, Austrians and migrants, Gruber plays the country bumpkin in the broadest Bavarian, undisguised and with glee. She is the female counterpart to Dieter Nuhr, a white, older woman who finds it difficult or impossible to come to terms with what young people perceive as "progressive". She has every right to make fun of it. Cabaret artists must be allowed to criticize politicians, a poorly crafted and badly communicated law by a federal minister - even with the choice of words such as "heat pump fetishists".

You can read it - but you don't have to

In any case, Gruber is not a dangerous right-wing radical who plans to overthrow the government, abolish democracy, expel all immigrants from the country and turn crazy Reich citizens into rulers. There is not even a hint that the Bavarian is overstepping or breaking down the boundaries of what can be said. This also applies to her new book, which matches the level of the jokes and quips in her stage show. There is nothing in it that has not already been made fun of thousands of times in social media, long-published books or columns. Stern magazine charmingly put it in a nutshell: "A nasty little book on the state of the nation. And at the same time an inoculation against hysteria and scaremongering."

Translated, this means: you can read it - but you don't have to. The book would probably have remained hidden from the wider public, despite being high up on the "Spiegel" list, if an unknown blogger had not complained that Gruber had "racially insulted and ridiculed" her with defamatory and false claims - and that as a "private person with a full name". The Hamburg woman had written on X: "Right-wing extremist women are currently also actively infiltrating the textile hobby scene (e.g. on the subject of knitting). Please take an active interest in who offers what and who offers what."

Gruber oracles in her book about how to recognize such women. "Do these women possibly have eight or even 33(!) children for whom they only knit brown sweaters, scarves in AfD blue or even sheep's wool SS uniforms?" And she asks whether the blogger, whose name suggests an immigrant background, is perhaps called "Maria Müller" and has renamed herself to deny a staid German origin and not sound like the "Bund deutscher Mädel", which belonged to the Hitler Youth.

Grotesque calls for a boycott

Of course you can take aim at left-wing hyper-activism. But perhaps not as excessively and spitefully as Gruber has done here. And indeed, beyond the legal assessment, one has to ask oneself whether it was necessary to call the young woman by her name. The blogger doesn't even have 4,000 followers on X and is one of millions of voices on the Internet. In any case, the discussion that has now arisen has quickly turned into a petty, but also vicious dispute that stands for the division and disinhibition of society. Rape, violence and even death threats against the young woman are the height of the unspeakable.

Calls to boycott Gruber's book and the Piper publishing house that published it are also grotesque. It is good and right that the big publishers in particular are allowing voices to be heard that pick up all those people who can't relate to Böhmermann and Kebekus. It seems crazy that a house like Piper, the publishing home of Hannah Arendt and Ingeborg Bachmann, has to claim to stand for "diversity of opinion and tolerance" when it is accused of reacting "narrow-mindedly".

What should Piper do? Part ways with Gruber? Absolutely not, even if it were contractually possible. The outcry would be huge. And rightly so. It would be proof of what a growing majority thinks anyway: that diversity of opinion and tolerance in Germany are being destroyed. The fact that a large part of the population feels excluded from the discourse is many times more dangerous than a few silly comments about woke activists and the politically correct in a book. So, people, leave the church in the Bavarian village. That's where it belongs.

