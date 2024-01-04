Federal election - Guttenberg: Acceptance by citizens a challenge for Merz

Former CSU leader Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg sees broad acceptance among the population as a challenge for CDU leader Friedrich Merz. Merz serves the CDU's substantive positions well, Guttenberg told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND/Thursday). "Intellectually, he is more than up to the task. The challenge will be to be accepted by the general public," added the former Economics and Defense Minister. The CDU and CSU have not yet decided who will be the Union's candidate for Chancellor in the next general election.

Guttenberg praised Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). The CSU politician said of Habeck: "I found him quite refreshing at the beginning. He didn't act as if he always had a solution at the ready, but made his deliberations clear. In the meantime, he has become entangled in the shoals of the coalition. But the Habeck type is certainly not bad for politics." Guttenberg called Defense Minister Pistorius "an enrichment for the political landscape and for the troops".

Source: www.stern.de