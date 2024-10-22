Guterres engages in a conversation with Putin in Russia's territory.

As of yet, UN validation is lacking – allegedly, Putin is scheduled to meet with Guterres, as per Russian claims. This arrangement has left Kyiv apprehensive, fearing it jeopardizes the UN's standing. Reports indicate Guterres declined Ukraine's invitation to a peace conference in Switzerland, but he agreed to engage with Putin.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is set to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his inaugural visit to Russia since the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, this encounter is scheduled for Thursday, taking place alongside the BRICS summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia.

The Kremlin suggests that the discussion between Guterres and Putin will revolve around "UN undertakings" and "current issues gracing the global itinerary," including "the crisis in the Middle East and the predicament in Ukraine."

Guterres' representative, Farhan Haq, has not yet endorsed these details. When inquired about Guterres' travel plans this week, he replied, "Further particulars of his upcoming journeys will be made public at a later point in time."

The primary purpose of Guterres' visit to Russia is the BRICS summit, which commences on Tuesday. Previously, Guterres has voiced criticism of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on numerous occasions.

Kyiv's concerns

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed apprehension that this rendezvous "degrades the quest for peace" and "tarnishes the United Nation's reputation." "The UN Secretary-General declined the invitation from Ukraine to the first international peace conference in Switzerland. However, he assented to the invitation from the war-monger Putin at Kazan," the ministry asserted on the Xth.

The BRICS group — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — seeks to promote a multipolar world order, emphasizing economic and political parity. The anticipated three-day summit in Kazan is anticipated to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian, among others. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are also expected to participate.

