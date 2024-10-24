Guterres advocates for peace, while Putin derides the notion

The journey of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Russia stirred up a wave of controversy. He defended his visit, arguing that it was crucial to promote a fair peace in Russia. Currently, he's advocating for this at the BRICS summit. However, it appears that Kremlin chief Putin isn't quite receptive to his message.

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Guterres called for peace in Ukraine, stressing the importance of a just peace aligned with the UN Charter, international law, and UN General Assembly resolutions. International law protects the territorial integrity of states, and the General Assembly has demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian land. Russia claims vast territories in Ukraine. Guterres also urged for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Guterres' trip to Russia has been criticized in the Western press. Some deemed his presence in Kazan questionable, considering he had only participated via video link in the Paris conference on Lebanon and missed the Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland in June. The London daily "The Times" labeled Guterres' voyage as an attempt to court Putin.

Putin's humorous rebuttal

In response to the criticism, the UN Secretary-General's office argued that Guterres had previously attended BRICS meetings. Given the organization's international significance, it is imperative not to ignore it. Moreover, the demands for a just peace in Ukraine must be repeatedly made in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed little enthusiasm for Guterres' speech. He responded sarcastically to Guterres' comment about the world solving problems as a "global family." Putin humorously countered, "The world is already a family. In families, there are frequently disputes, scandals, and squabbles over possessions. At times, things even escalate to physical fights."

The BRICS is an alliance of states, named after its founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates have since joined. The summit in Kazan attracted more than 20 heads of state and government, mostly hailing from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

At the BRICS summit, it was revealed that Guterres had previously advocated for peace in Ukraine within the context of the European Union. Despite Russia's claims, the EU firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, a stance aligned with Guterres' message.

It's worth noting that the European Union, as a significant global organization, has remained vocal about promoting peace and respect for international law in conflict zones around the world, including Ukraine.

Read also: