- Gushes of blood, intricate spider's webs, and a chilling, ominous introduction.

Venice, the world's oldest film festival, commences in the scorching August, yet the atmosphere is already filled with pumpkins and the staff is engaged in Halloween festivities with gory jokes, chopped limbs, scary outfits, and occasional candies.

Money has no importance to him, asserts Tim Burton

Opening the 81st edition, director Tim Burton ("Edward Scissorhands", "Sweeney Todd") returns to Lido and pays homage to his obsession with corpses and morbid environment. It took 36 years to pen down a sequel to the horror clown "Beetlejuice". For the grand entrance, Burton brought along his old associates like Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder, as well as newcomers such as Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

He candidly admits on the press conference that he has been on this planet for 66 years. He never truly understood why the first movie was such a success. Now, he feels like he has found his passion once again, saying he simply enjoyed and enjoyed making the film with everyone, irrespective of the reception.

Horror: Here, women are still "bitches"

The story loosely picks up where the predecessor left off. The woman (Winona Ryder) who can see ghosts has grown to mature years, becoming a paranormal medium for a TV show. After her father's demise, she returns to her childhood haunted house with her stepmother, boyfriend, and daughter. But among the mourners, a ghost from her past appears: the demon "Beetlejuice", who still refers to women as "bitches" in 2024 and has bizarre wedding plans. There's also a reunion with old friends such as the two-headed sandworm and a crowd of men dressed in suits with miniature heads.

Spider webs and pumpkins at the Venice Film Festival

The original has devoted fans, oddly enough, many of whom only remember the 80s through themed parties. Around Palazzo del Cinema, young women sporting Beetlejuice T-shirts, knee-high socks with spider patterns, or even the black-and-white striped suit, the title character's trademark, were already gathering hours before the official beginning with jury president Isabelle Huppert and honorary prize recipient Sigourney Weaver.

Despite this reference to the 80s, most were eagerly awaiting a star born in 2002. Californian Jenny Ortega has gained recognition as one of the newest "Scream Queens," with roles in two "Scream" movies and the Netflix series "Wednesday." Now she plays Winona Ryder's daughter, who can also see ghosts and must navigate between the worlds of the living and the dead. Without giving away too much, you should steer clear of guys with peculiar parents, no matter how charming they might seem.

For her first press conference, Ortega opted for a blood-red tuxedo, while Ryder went for a raven-black dress that would be deemed overdressed even for a funeral. Ortega mentioned having worked with Burton previously on "Wednesday," admitting she is a "big fan" of the first film and putting her unwavering faith in him. Burton returned the compliment, claiming their collaboration was a major source of inspiration. Meanwhile, a group of girls held up a self-made sign for the cameras: "I drove hours just to see Jenny smile." "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" premieres on September 12. Whether it can achieve comparable spookiness to the original, which minted $75 million at the box office on a $15 million budget, remains to be seen. However, the spirit of mischief, homemade special effects, and lively performances stir up excitement for the traditional horror-comedy format that is cinema. Quite an ominous start for a film festival.

