Death - Günther: We are indebted to Schäuble

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President and CDU state chairman Daniel Günther has paid tribute to the achievements of former Bundestag President, Federal Minister and CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble. "Today is a sad day for Germany," said Günther on Wednesday. The country had lost one of its greatest politicians and a clever, astute and straightforward person.

Schäuble leaves a big gap in the Bundestag, Günther said. He had spent his entire life in the service of the general public and politics. "His outstanding role in the reunification of our country will be unforgotten. We are all deeply indebted to him."

According to his family, Schäuble died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81.

