- Günther pledges farmers to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles

For his nine-point strategy to ease pressure on farming, Daniel Günther, Minister-President of Schleswig-Holstein (CDU), garnered plenty of appreciation at the state farmers' gathering in Rendsburg. Klaus-Peter Lucht, the farmers' leader, had set significant hopes prior. The main relief point in the agreement between agriculture and the state administration is a decrease in red tape. According to Günther, there's an excessive regulation in numerous facets of life in Germany, which irritates many people.

Farmers can anticipate relief in hedge management. In the near future, they'll be permitted to prune back the lateral growth every three years, earlier than before, starting from September 15th. Hedges can now be trimmed back entirely up until the end of February. In pest control, steps will be taken to manage tough-to-control weeds. In the fertilizer law, the state's reporting duty should only be necessary every six months. Pig farmers will be relieved with the elimination of the necessity for a building permit for outdoor spaces.

Günther unveiled a central data platform for interaction between farmers and the state, which will simplify documentation and eliminate redundant entries. Addressing the hundreds of farmers in the hall, Günther mentioned, "You're far more adept in the digital sphere than we are, and it's just absurd that we fail and you end up with more bureaucratic work."

The head of government also pledged to farmers to shrink documentation requirements in the field of antibiotics, which are more stringent in Schleswig-Holstein than in other states.

The CDU, led by Minister-President Daniel Günther, made promises to reduce bureaucracy in Schleswig-Holstein, aiming to alleviate the burden on farmers. The pledge to shrink documentation requirements in the field of antibiotics, particularly stringent in Schleswig-Holstein, is part of the CDU's efforts to ease regulations for farmers.

Read also: