- Günther Oettinger advises the shopping portal Shein

Former EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger (CDU) will also advise Asian online fashion retailer Shein in the future. A company spokesperson confirmed corresponding media reports. They expressed their delight in being able to draw on his expertise.

Shein is a retailer of fashion and sportswear founded by Chris Xu in 2008. Today, it is headquartered in Singapore and is considered one of the world's largest fashion companies. With tens of thousands of direct deliveries, mainly from China, Shein is putting established fashion retailers under pressure. There are also speculations about an IPO of the company.

Therefore, Shein has been in the political spotlight in recent months. There have been calls to abolish the duty-free allowance, among other things. In April, Shein was also classified as a "very large online platform" by the European Commission, which has particularly strict requirements. Consumer advocates have also repeatedly targeted the company and its competitors like Temu recently. Criticism has been directed at the product quality and misleading discount heights.

Oettinger: Mandate limited to cybersecurity, data protection, and geopolitics

"I have a mandate as a freelance advisor - limited to cybersecurity, data protection, and geopolitics," Oettinger told the newspaper "Die Welt". With Shein, it's also about current developments in trade policy towards EU goals and impending tariffs or sanctions. However, the mandate will only take up a small part of his working time. "Shein is a global market leader. I haven't shopped there myself - but I know countless young people who use it as their preferred online retailer."

Oettinger was Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg from 2005 to 2010. He then moved to Brussels as an EU Commissioner. He was initially responsible for the energy portfolio, later for digital economy and the EU budget. After leaving politics, the native Stuttgarter founded a consulting firm with his life partner, specializing in economic and political consulting.

In the past, Oettinger has also repeatedly found himself in hot water. In early 2017, he drew criticism with a speech in Hamburg - according to a recording, he referred to Chinese people as "slant eyes".

Shein, benefiting from the expertise of former EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger from the CDU, will focus on cybersecurity, data protection, and geopolitics in their partnership. Despite occasional controversies in his past, Oettinger's robust background in political and economic consulting will undoubtedly contribute to Shein's global growth and position in the highly competitive fashion industry.

