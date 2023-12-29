Skip to content
Günther: Don't lose confidence and optimism

Despite all the crises, Minister President Günther is convinced that there is reason for confidence in Schleswig-Holstein. The head of government praises cohesion and encourages people to hold on to it.

Daniel Günther (CDU), Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

According to Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU), there are good reasons to be positive and hopeful about the future. The pace of the energy transition and climate protection has accelerated significantly in the north. "We are the number one energy transition country and Germany's power plant," Günther announced on Thursday at the turn of the year. Although the municipalities were at the limit of their capacity, they had been able to help all the people who had sought refuge. "This is a great achievement by the state, local authorities and the many full-time and volunteer workers. We have achieved this together and we can be proud of that," said the head of government.

2023 was an eventful, eventful and extremely challenging year. "We are currently facing not just one, but several crises." These include Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and Hamas' cruel terrorist attack on Israel. Günther also mentioned the persistently high numbers of people seeking refuge and the associated challenges, the storm surge on the Baltic coast in October and the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the federal budget with far-reaching consequences. "All of this challenges, moves and worries us." But it is precisely in these difficult times that we must not lose confidence and optimism.

Günther expressed his gratitude for everything that had been achieved together and for all the people who kept the country running day after day. "My heartfelt thanks go to all of them." This great cohesion characterizes the people of Schleswig-Holstein and is a great strength. "If we retain this strength, our confidence and our typical North German openness and composure, we will continue to overcome all crises."

Message from the State Chancellery

Source: www.stern.de

