Günther challenges Söder's refusal by the Greens

While Bavarian Party Leader Söder persists in ruling out a partnership with the Greens, his counterpart from Schleswig-Holstein is adopting a distinct stance: Günther encourages the Union to exhibit more flexibility towards the Greens, while also delivering subtle criticism towards the south.

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister-President Daniel Günther advocates for a more collaborative approach from the Union towards the Greens. "They are dependable in a coalition, and you can work with them in good faith," stated the CDU politician, who governs alongside them in the north, on Deutschlandfunk.

In an interview with RTL Nord, Günther also suggested that the CDU should be open to black and green alliances: "Black and green collaborations work exceptionally well. We in Schleswig-Holstein work seamlessly with the Greens because we focus on pragmatic Greens and de-emphasize the divisive aspects, allowing us to make politics together. And I believe that this can also work at the national level." However, Günther made it clear, "I wouldn't claim that we should now aim for a black and green coalition." All traffic light parties have contributed to the erosion of trust, and it would be wiser to rely on one's own strength.

Despite the sarcasm, his party should not overlook the relevance of the Greens' concerns. "And for that, a Union must also stand, as a party that has always prioritized the natural foundations of life," Günther emphasized on Deutschlandfunk. It is not beneficial to engage in direct confrontation exclusively with the Greens, Günther suggested. "I wouldn't recommend now embarking on a federal election campaign and stating that we can only envision Black and Green." The CDU must rely on its own strength and face the election campaign with a confident demeanor. "We shouldn't be swayed by the tones from the south now," Günther concluded.

CSU leader Markus Söder has consistently rejected coalitions between the Union and the Greens. In his view, the Greens are responsible for Germany's economic struggles. He offered his best wishes for a harmonious partnership between NRW and Schleswig-Holstein, but insisted, "But please, no advice at the federal level, because that won't work. There will be no Black and Green with us." The CDU chairman and Union chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, considers the Greens as unsuitable partners due to their current policy, but leaves the possibility open if they switch directions.

Günther alluded to the rising Union poll numbers and the declining sympathy ratings of the traffic light coalition. "And to minimize oneself and just say: 'Only if you vote for us, then the Greens will definitely not be in the government,' that's just too cowardly for me." Günther has been co-governing in the north with the Greens since 2017: initially in a Jamaica coalition with the FDP, and then as a duo since 2022.

