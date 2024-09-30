Günther challenges Söder's dismissal by the Greens

While Bavarian Chief Minister Söder stands firm on ruling out a coalition with the Greens, his counterpart from Schleswig-Holstein takes a contrasting stance: Günther advocates for the Union to show more flexibility towards the Greens and delivers a few pointed remarks directed at the south.

Schleswig-Holstein's Chief Minister Daniel Günther has taken a stance in favor of a more amicable stance from the Union towards the Greens. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, the CDU politician, who governs with them in the north, stated, "They are reliable in a coalition; you can work with them in good faith."

Despite the jesting, the party should not overlook the Greens' commitment to significant issues, Günther argued. "As a party that has always prioritized sustainable living conditions, the Union should also stand up for these values." It is not beneficial to enter into an all-out confrontation with only the Greens, he added. "I would not suggest embarking on a Bundestag election campaign now and declaring that we can only envision Schwarz-Grün [coalition of CDU/CSU and Greens]." The CDU should rely on its own strength and approach the election campaign with confidence, Günther suggested. "We should not let ourselves be sidetracked by the rhetoric from the south," he concluded.

Markus Söder, the CSU leader, has repeatedly dismissed the idea of a Union-Greens coalition. He believes the Greens are primarily responsible for Germany's economic challenges. Wishing success to coalition partners in NRW and Schleswig-Holstein, he remarked, "Please, no advice at the federal level, because that won't work. We have no Schwarz-Grün." CDU chairman and Union's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz also views the Greens as unsuitable partners, but has left the door open for a change in policy.

Günther underscored the rising popularity of the Union and the waning support for the Traffic Light coalition. "To simply shrink back and say: 'only if you vote for us, will the Greens definitely not form part of the government', I find it too cowardly." Günther has been governing in the north in union with the Greens since 2017, first in a Jamaica coalition with the FDP, and then as a pair since 2022.

The Traffic Light coalition, referring to a potential government led by the SPD, Greens, and FDP, does not seem to be as popular as the Union party, according to Günther.

