Günther calls traffic light government "irresponsible"

The fact that decisions made jointly by the coalition partners are repeatedly called into question by individuals is definitely going too far for Daniel Günther. The CDU state leader appeals to Chancellor Scholz and his government to get their act together. He has a clear opinion on the subject of new elections.

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister-President Daniel Günther has called on the federal government to switch to objective politics. "Although we are experiencing such challenging times, the government is not pulling together at all," said the CDU politician. "Every decision in Berlin is immediately called into question by at least one of the coalition partners, as we can currently see with the budget agreement. The focus is only on their own party profile and clientele."

The common goal is not the focus. "I have never experienced this to this extent," said Günther. The multiple crises, such as the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine or the ongoing migration movement, made the whole thing even more difficult. "I think it is irresponsible to act like this in such an exceptional situation." This would lead to a loss of trust in politics among the people.

Günther cited the first draft of the heating law as an example. Many people were deeply worried. In the first draft of the law, Economics Minister Robert Habeck had his own party in mind rather than the population. "That led to considerable disenchantment with politics." "In the first year and a half of the traffic light coalition, I held back with criticism," said Günther. "Regardless of the current crises, which are not making governing easy at the moment, a government has to get into a normal working mode at some point." This is not currently apparent.

"Scholz must assume his leadership duties"

The question of new elections does not arise for him, however, said Günther. The federal government must do its job, that is what it was elected to do. The SPD, Greens and FDP had made a conscious decision to form a coalition and promised the people that they would make the best of it for the country. "They still have just under two years until the next general election and I expect them to make better use of these years than the past two years."

"Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz must fulfill his leadership duties," said Günther. However, a vote of confidence in the Bundestag is not the focus. "That would ignore the fact that the chancellor must first win back people's trust. The polls clearly show that people currently have little trust." Scholz must explain government policy better and ensure that the coalition partners pull together.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de