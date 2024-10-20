Gunfire erupts following Albany State University homecoming match, claiming one life and inflicting numerous injuries.

Late in the afternoon, a tragic incident occurred at a school campus situated in southwest Georgia, as per university authorities' announcement.

"We regretfully announce that six individuals have been injured, with one losing their life," the university shared in a Sunday statement.

The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, coinciding with a "Back to the Block Celebration Concert" happening on the lower East Campus, part of the school's homecoming week festivities.

We have reached out to local law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to gather more details about the incident. At this moment, the identities of the victims remain undisclosed, and it's uncertain if students were among them.

Albany State University, a historically Black institution located in Albany, Georgia, around 200 miles south of Atlanta, houses approximately 6,500 students, as per the university records.

Regrettably, this incident occurred just a day after three fatalities and eight injuries were reported due to gunfire at another homecoming celebration outside Lexington, Mississippi. Furthermore, it comes following an October 12 shooting nearby Tennessee State University in Nashville, which resulted in one death and injured nine individuals after the school's homecoming celebration.

The series of shootings account for at least 422 recorded mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Arms Violence Register. This source, like CNN, classifies a mass shooting as one involving four or more injured or dead people—excluding the perpetrator.

