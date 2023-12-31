Primera División - Gündogan injures his head during strength training

German international footballer Ilkay Gündogan has suffered a minor head injury during strength training. The FC Barcelona professional was hit on the head with an iron bar during exercises in the gym and had to be stitched up in hospital, according to Spanish media reports.

However, the 33-year-old midfielder's participation in Barça' s next league game is not currently in jeopardy. Coach Xavi's team face UD Las Palmas in the Primera División on Thursday. After 18 match days, the team led by Gündogan, the currently injured national keeper Marc-André ter Stegen and former Bundesliga player Robert Lewandowski is only fourth in the table with 38 points.

For Gündogan, this ends an eventful year with a moment of shock. The 73-time international captained Manchester City to the Champions League, league and cup treble in England in the summer. In contrast, the former Dortmund player experienced a disappointing 2023 with just three wins in eleven international matches and a change of coach from Hansi Flick to Julian Nagelsmann.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de