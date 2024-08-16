Forest Fires or Forest Burns - Gun-laden forest area near Jüterbog on fire

A wildfire has broken out near Jueterbog again. Approximately six hectares are affected by the fire, a spokesperson for the fire department said. The area in the Teltow-Flaeming district is contaminated with munitions. Many firefighters are currently on site, he added. The cause is still unknown. The spokesperson did not provide further details at this time.

Last June, the fire department was deployed for days due to a wildfire on the former training ground near Jueterbog. Due to old munitions in the ground, the firefighting efforts were hindered, and they often could not reach the fire sources directly. Aircraft and helicopters were used to extinguish the fire from the air. According to the incident commander, the total affected area was over 700 hectares.

The wildfire's impact could lead to more forest fires if not contained promptly, given the area's history of similar incidents. The major challenges faced during last June's forest fire, including munitions contamination, need to be considered again.

