- Gun bans at Hanover main station over the weekend

At Hannover Central Station, weapons are prohibited this coming weekend. A corresponding general order applies from Friday afternoon (15:00) until Sunday (24:00), the Federal Police Directorate in the state capital announced. The carrying of dangerous tools, firearms, blank-firing weapons, cutting, piercing, and striking weapons, as well as all types of knives, is prohibited.

The Federal Police aims to react to an expected high volume of travel. The new football season in the 2nd Bundesliga is starting, with Hannover 96 playing at home against Jahn Regensburg on Saturday. Additionally, the first weekend of the Maschsee Festival is taking place.

It cannot be ruled out that physical injuries could develop from initial altercations at the station and on trains, the officers said. "We will enforce the general order consistently to ensure the safety of all train users," said Michael Schuol, President of the Federal Police Directorate.

Those who defy the ban face a ban from the station, a travel ban, or even exclusion from transport. For uncooperative individuals, a fine may also be imposed, the officers said.

