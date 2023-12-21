Handball - Gummersbach signs Icelandic player Einarsson

VfL Gummersbach has signed the Icelander Teitur Einarsson for the coming season in the German Handball League. As the club announced on Thursday, the 25-year-old left-handed player from SG Flensburg-Handewitt has signed a two-year contract. "I've known Teitur for a long time, of course, and I'm delighted that he's joining us and strengthening our squad. He is an explosive player who is physically strong and fits perfectly into our system," commented VfL Head Coach Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson on the signing of his compatriot. Einarsson primarily plays at right back, but can also be deployed at right wing.

VfL press release

Source: www.stern.de