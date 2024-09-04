- Guitarist from Queen experiences stroke, but assures well-being

Queen guitarist Brian May (77) has been managing a minor cerebrovascular incident**. "The positive side is: I'm all good," he shared in an Instagram video upload. He's even managing to strum some chords on his guitar. The issue started around a week back, as he unexpectedly lost control over his arm. "That was a tad unnerving, I must confess."

At the medical facility, he received outstanding care and is now adhering to the advice given - almost nothing. He's prohibited from stepping out, driving, flying, or pushing himself excessively, as May explained dryly, and he's not seeking any pity. "It just congests my inbox and I detest that."

The guitarist was one of the co-founders of the iconic rock band Queen ("Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Will Rock You"). In the UK, the astrophysicist and animal rights activist is currently spearheading a fight for badger protection. In the clip, he also discussed a documentary he produced on this subject.

Despite his recent health incident, Brian May, the guitarist from Queen, remains optimistic and continues to strum some chords on his guitar. As a devoted animal rights activist in the UK, May is currently advocating for badger protection, a cause he recently documented in a new film.

Read also: