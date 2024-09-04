- Guitarist from Queen experiences stroke, assures fans of well-being

Brian May, the legendary 77-year-old guitarist from Queen, shared that he'd experienced a minor stroke. Fear not, his health update is positive: "I'm doing fine," he declared in an Instagram post. Despite the incident, his musical skills remain intact. The issue emerged around a week back, and unexpectedly, he lost control over his arm. " letting me tell you, that was quite unsettling," he admitted.

May thankfully received top-notch care at the hospital and is now adhering to the medical team's advice – essentially, taking it easy. He's forbidden from venturing out, driving, flying, or pushing himself too hard. He joked about not requiring any pity, "that just clogs up my inbox, and I detest that."

As for his hobbies, he's been zealously advocating for hedgehog conservation in the UK. During the video, he discussed a documentary he produced on the issue.

