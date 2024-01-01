Skip to content
Guido Cantz wants more movement in the new year

Many things didn't really get off the ground in the old year. Entertainer Guido Cantz therefore knows exactly what he wants for 2024.

People - Guido Cantz wants more movement in the new year

Entertainer Guido Cantz (52) is hoping for "more movement" in the new year 2024. "The German government needs to move, the national team should definitely move more at the European Championships than it did recently, and the railroads didn't move enough last year either," the presenter and comedian told the German Press Agency in Cologne. The Catholic Church, which is generally not known for quick changes, could be an incentive for everyone: "But just before Christmas, the Pope surprised us and allowed the priestly blessing for homosexual couples. I would say: if even the Pope can jump over his shadow, then others should be able to give themselves a jolt all the more."

